Rasmussen allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out three across three innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

Rasmussen was hit hard in his first outing of the exhibition season, but he rebounded his second time out. In addition to the solid line, he also ramped up to 47 pitches and should continue to stretch out across his next couple of appearances prior to the regular season. Rasmussen is coming off a breakout campaign in which he transitioned from a reliever to a full-time starter and posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 146 innings.