Rasmussen (6-3) gave up one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to earn the win in a 7-3 victory over the Royals on Friday.

Rasmussen looked good in his first start back after the All-Star break, holding the Royals to only one run over five innings of work on 94 pitches. He has been solid since coming back from a hamstring injury at the beginning of July and boasts a 2.29 ERA in four starts this month. The 26-year-old right-hander has excellent spin on his fastball and opponents are only hitting .228 on the four seamer so far this season. Rasmussen tentatively lines up for another favorable matchup at Baltimore on Wednesday.