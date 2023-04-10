Rasmussen (2-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one hit and no walks over seven scoreless innings against the Athletics. He struck out eight.

Rasmussen has had a pair of favorable matchups to begin the season, as he struck out seven in six scoreless frames against the Nationals on Monday prior to Sunday's gem against Oakland. Regardless of his opponents, he's allowed just three baserunners while striking out 15 in 13 scoreless innings to earn back-to-back wins. The righty posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 28 starts last year, and he's shown no signs of slowing down in 2023. Rasmussen tentatively lines up for a slightly tougher test on the road against Toronto on Friday, but he's still a solid fantasy play given his dominance over his first two starts.