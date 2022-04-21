Rasmussen allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across three innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Rasmussen was handed a 4-0 lead in the opening frame, but he failed to work efficiently and lost the chance to earn his first win of the campaign. He wasn't hit particularly hard, though multiple hitters reached base in every inning that he worked. Positively, Rasmussen generated four groundball outs and threw a first-pitch strike to 13 of the 16 batters he faced. Rasmussen has a 5.25 ERA and has failed to complete five innings in two of his three starts to begin the season.