Rasmussen (11-7) gave up two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three over seven innings to earn the win in a 7-3 victory over the Astros on Friday.

Rasmussen continued his superb 2022 campaign with a win over the best team in the American League to clinch the Rays a postseason birth. Rasmussen did not walk a batter and lasted seven strong innings despite throwing only 73 pitches. The 27-year-old right-hander has shown excellent control by walking only 31 batters in 146 innings pitched this season. He is tentatively expected to make his final regular season start of the year at Boston on Wednesday, although that could change depending on how the Rays plan to use him in the playoffs.