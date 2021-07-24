Rasmussen will start Saturday's bullpen game against Cleveland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Rasmussen has pitched two innings in each of his last three appearances, and he's posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in six innings during that time. He'll begin the contest on the mound as the Rays plan to utilize a bullpen game in Cleveland on Saturday.
More News
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Impressive in multi-inning outing•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Bounces back Sunday•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Allows two runs as opener•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Gets opener assignment Wednesday•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Optioned to Triple-A•