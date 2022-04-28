Rasmussen (1-1) picked up the win after tossing six scoreless innings, surrendering two hits and walking one batter while striking out nine in the victory over the Mariners on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old put together his best outing of the season Wednesday, limiting the Rays to just three baserunners and only one extra-base knock while posting a season high nine punchouts. Rasmussen had struggled to last very long in each of his prior three starts this season, tossing just 12 innings over those outings. The victory was his first of the year and his season long numbers now stand at a formidable 3.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 18 innings.