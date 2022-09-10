Rasmussen (10-4) earned the win against the Yankees on Friday, allowing no runs on six hits while striking out 10 and walking none over six innings.

Rasmussen tossed a six-inning gem Friday, throwing 68 of 94 pitches for strikes and stranding six Yankees baserunners. In typical Tampa fashion, they have been very careful with his innings, as Rasmussen has only finished the sixth inning seven times in 24 starts. The righty earned a quality start in each game where he has lasted through the sixth inning or longer, including Friday's win over the Yanks. The 10 strikeouts mark a single-game season high for Rasmussen, who will take a 2.57 ERA into his next appearance.