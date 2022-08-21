Rasmussen (8-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out eight.

Rasmussen allowed only one extra-base hit in the form of a double from shortstop Bobby Witt. The righty has been particularly effective lately with a 33:6 K:BB and a 0.83 WHIP over 38.2 innings over his last seven starts. In addition, the 27-year-old has been significantly better at home with a 1.99 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 58.2 innings compared to a 3.86 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 46.2 innings away from Tampa Bay.