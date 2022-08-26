Rasmussen (9-4) allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out nine across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Angels.

Rasmussen allowed only a solo home run to Taylor Ward and tallied a win in his third consecutive start. He has allowed only four earned runs across 19.1 innings in that span while also maintaining a 24:2 K:BB. With that strong stretch, he now owns a 2.77 ERA across 110.2 frames for the season.