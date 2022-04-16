Rasmussen (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits over five innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the White Sox.
The first run to score on Rasmussen came in the second inning when he fired a wild pitch. He then gave up a solo shot to Jake Burger in the third followed by Burger's RBI single in the fifth. The 26-year-old righty tossed 47 of 68 pitches for strikes, including nine whiffs. Rasmussen will carry a 5.00 ERA into Chicago against the Cubs next week.
