Rasmussen (10-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Rasmussen surrendered a double from Teoscar Hernandez in the seventh inning prior to exiting the game, so he was charged with one of the three runs from second baseman Whit Merrifield's seventh inning blast off lefty reliever Brooks Raley. The righty has recorded three-straight losses allowing nine runs in 16.1 innings. The 27-year-old's home results have been much better as he boasts a 2.24 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over 76.1 innings compared to a 3.59 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 62.2 innings on the road.