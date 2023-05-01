Rasmussen allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out three over five innings against the White Sox on Sunday. He did not walk a batter nor did he factor into the decision.

The White Sox got to Rasmussen in the opening frame with a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly. He faced little resistance through the order until the sixth inning, during which he allowed a leadoff base hit before Yasmani Grandal sent one over the wall in center to put the Sox ahead 3-2. Rasmussen's day would conclude abruptly following the home run ball. It was just the second homer he's let up this year, but he's been knocked around quite a bit, allowing at least eight hits in three of his last four outings while failing to surpass five innings. The 27-year-old has been hit or miss in six starts this season and now owns a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB over 32 innings. He's lined up to take the mound in a divisional clash with the Yankees next weekend.