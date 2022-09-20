Rasmussen (10-6) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over six innings to take the loss against Houston on Monday.

Rasmussen served up a game-opening homer to Jose Altuve in the first inning, but he limited Houston to that one run through five frames. However, the Astros tagged him for three runs in the sixth, which was more than enough to send him to defeat in a game during which the Rays were shut out. Rasmussen has given up four runs in each of his past two starts, resulting in his first two-game losing streak of the campaign. He's pitched to a strong 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 117:29 K:BB over 132.2 innings overall on the campaign.