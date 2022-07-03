Rasmussen (hamstring) did not factor into the decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

In his return from the injured list, Rasmussen did fairly well to keep the Blue Jays' high-powered offense at bay. However, he issued two walks in the fifth inning and manager Kevin Cash would not let Rasmussen face Bo Bichette a third time. With that, Rasmussen fell short of qualifying for the win, but he should be available to add to his workload gradually in his subsequent starts after throwing 68 pitches (41 strikes) Saturday.