Strotman, who fired a scoreless first inning against Atlanta in his first start of spring Sunday, has a 3.86 ERA across the 2.1 innings covering his first three Grapefruit League appearances.

The right-hander has back-to-back scoreless one-inning efforts after giving up his only earned run of Grapefruit League play thus far on a solo home run versus the Red Sox back on March . Strotman struggled to a 5.06 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over 16 innings at High-A Charlotte back in 2019, but it appears he'll continue to be given consistent opportunities against big-league bats for the balance of the exhibition slate.