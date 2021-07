The Rays have selected Baker with the 130th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Baker stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 205 pounds. He played three seasons at Texas Tech, most recently slashing .356/.420/.502 in 2021. Baker's bat makes plenty of contact but is almost devoid of power. Defensively, the former Red Raider was extremely versatile, but his skills suggest he'll end up at second base.