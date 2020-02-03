Covey signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday as a non-roster invitee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Covey posted a 2.82 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP over 51 innings with Triple-A Charlotte in 2019, but he struggled in the majors as he dealt with a shoulder injury, and he was designated for assignment by the White Sox in January. The right-hander will get the chance to work with the Rays' major-league coaching staff during spring training, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him appear in the majors at some point in 2020 if he can show consistent results in the minors.