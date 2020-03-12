Play

The Rays reassigned Covey to their minor-league camp Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Though he made 45 starts at the big-league level over the past three seasons, Covey wasn't a serious rotation candidate for Tampa Bay and was signed this winter merely to provide organizational depth. Assuming he accepts an assignment to Triple-A Durham to begin the season, he'll likely work as a starter or swingman for the affiliate.

