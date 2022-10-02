McGee allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks while striking out one over three innings in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Houston.

In his major-league debut, McGee entered the game in the sixth inning with the Rays down 2-1 and pitched well. He surrendered just one unearned run on a Jonathan Aranda throwing error and a Jeremy Pena base hit in the seventh inning. McGee may get one or two more looks before the end of the regular season, but it is unclear whether he will make it onto the playoff roster.