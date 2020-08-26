Garcia struck out one in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday to record his first career save in a 4-2 win over the Orioles.

Manager Kevin Cash seemed willing to allow Jalen Beeks to pick up a two-inning save, but when the lefty exited the game with elbow trouble, Garcia got the call and needed only five pitches (three strikes) to finish the job. The 23-year-old put up some interesting numbers in the minors for the Phillies before a rough big-league debut last year, and with Nick Anderson (forearm) on the shelf, Garcia could remain part of the Rays' closer committee.