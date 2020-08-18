Garcia was traded from the Phillies to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Garcia will report to the Rays' secondary training site for now. The reliever struggled to a 5.77 ERA in his 39-inning debut last season, with his 26.2 percent strikeout rate offset by a 15.1 percent walk rate and 2.5 HR/9. He's still just 23 years old, though, and the Rays have a reputation for improving pitchers, so there's a chance he's an effective weapon at some point down the line.