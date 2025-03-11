Uceta threw 1.2 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Sunday and now has a 2.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP through four Grapefruit League appearances.

The right-hander struck out the side in his spring debut back on Feb. 25. Overall he has held opponents to a .143 BAA during this year's exhibition slate. Uceta had one of the highest strikeout rates in baseball in the second half last year at nearly 40 percent, and he looks like the top candidate for saves in Tampa Bay behind primary closer Pete Fairbanks entering the 2025 regular season.