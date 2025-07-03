Uceta collected the save in the Rays' 6-5 win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three batters.

After striking out the side in the eighth, Eric Orze was brought out for the ninth to protect the Rays' four-run lead as Pete Fairbanks was unavailable after pitching the last two days. Orze was quickly pulled after yielding a solo homer to Max Muncy and a double to Austin Wynns, which prompted Uceta's insertion into Wednesday's game. Uceta gave up a single to four of the next five batters (including two runs), but he managed to protect Tampa Bay's lead by striking out the last two batters he faced. Uceta has coughed up at least one earned run in three of his last five outings but has also collected 14 strikeouts over that span. He sits at a 5.20 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 36.1 innings this season.