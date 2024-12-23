The Rays signed Jimenez to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Jimenez, 28, slashed only .238/.289/.336with six home runs over 98 games between the White Sox and Orioles in 2024. He's reached 100 games played just twice in his career and hasn't hit 20 home runs since his rookie season back in 2019. Jimenez did still have a 49 percent hard-hit rate this past season and represents a no-risk, moderate-upside play for the Rays on a minor-league deal.