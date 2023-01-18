Rodriguez agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league deal, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The contract includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Rodriguez, 24, struggled to a 10.62 ERA and 25:15 K:BB while allowing 12 home runs in a 29.2-inning sample with Detroit in 2022. The right-hander will try and win a spot on the Rays' staff in the Grapefruit League, but he faces an uphill battle to break camp with the big club given Tampa Bay's ample pitching depth.
More News
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Heads to minors after rough start•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Hammered by Mariners•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Up for doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Set to join Detroit for twin bill•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Optioned to Toledo•