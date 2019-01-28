Rays' Emilio Bonifacio: Latches on with Rays
Bonifacio signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday which included an invitation to spring training, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Bonifacio represents organizational depth for the Rays. The 33-year-old outfielder hasn't appeared in the majors since 2017, when he hit just .132/.150/.211 across 38 games for the Diamondbacks. He spent the majority of last season in the independent Atlantic League, slashing .348/.385/.458 with 20 stolen bases in 70 games for the Long Island Ducks.
