Bonifacio is now hitting .375 (9-for-24) in spring after going 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a 7-3 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers on Friday.

Bonifacio has been making waves as a non-roster invitee to spring by displaying the same hot bat he wielded during his 2018 stint in the independent Atlantic League. The veteran slashed an impressive .348/.385/.458 during his 70-game stint, and he's been similarly productive over a considerably smaller sample thus far during the exhibition slate. Bonifacio would likely still be hard-pressed to carve out an Opening Day roster spot in a crowded Rays outfield, but he could certainly serve as quality organizational depth at Triple-A Durham.