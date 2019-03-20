Rays' Emilio Pagan: Battling for last bullpen spot
Pagan is one of the leading contenders for the Rays' final bullpen spot, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "He's had a good spring," manager Kevin Cash said. "I think we knew what we were getting when we acquired him, but at the same time, it's always refreshing to see that backed up."
The right-hander arrived from Oakland via trade in December after an up-and-down 2018 campaign when he posted a 4.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 63:19 K:BB across 62 innings over 55 appearances. Pagan has produced similar numbers in Grapefruit League play this spring when adjusted for sample size, generating a 4.66 ERA but also compiling 10 strikeouts over 9.2 frames. Pagan has been working on a breaking ball to help increase his effectiveness against left-handed hitters, which tagged him for a .296 average and 14 extra-base hits (five doubles, three triples and six home runs) over a 93-batter sample last season. According to Torbio, in addition to traditional relief work, Pagan could be an option for the opener role on bullpen days during the coming season.
