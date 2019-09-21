Pagan blew the save after surrendering two runs on two hits while striking out one over one inning Friday against the Red Sox.

Pagan was called on in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run lead, but he'd give up a two-run homer to tie the ballgame on the way to his eighth blown save of the 2019 campaign. Fortunately, his team would plate the winning run two innings later. The 28-year-old has now given up three runs in his last two outings (three innings), though he owns a 2.43 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 92 strikeouts over 66.2 innings this year.