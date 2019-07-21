Pagan was charged with his sixth blown save of the season in an extra-innings loss to the White Sox on Saturday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run and recording a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning.

Entrusted with a 1-0 lead and just two outs away from a save when he entered in the top of the ninth, Pagan surrendered a game-tying solo homer to James McCann after striking out Jose Abreu to start his outing. It was the third blown save opportunity for Pagan in July, with all having come in the last seven appearances. The 28-year-old still sports an impressive 2.06 ERA and 0.86 WHIP, but his recent stumbles could lead to ninth-inning chances tilting more in Diego Castillo's favor until Jose Alvarado (oblique) is ready for a return.