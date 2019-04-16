Pagan was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Pagan will take the spot of Blake Snell, who hit the injured list with a fractured toe in a corresponding move. He'll fill a bullpen role and will have a chance to stick around once Snell returns if he can recapture the form which saw him post a 3.22 ERA with a 56:8 K:BB in 50.1 innings for the Mariners back in 2017.

