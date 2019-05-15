Pagan pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one batter to earn his second hold of the season in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Pagan recorded saves in three consecutive appearances in late April, but the right-hander hasn't been called on for a save chance since. He has recorded six scoreless outings since April 28, pitching 4.1 innings and striking out seven batters while allowing only three hits. For the season, the reliever has a 0.79 ERA and 0.44 WHIP.