Pagan, who earned his third hold with two scoreless innings in which he allowed just one hit and recorded three strikeouts in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, now has 15 consecutive scoreless appearances.

The offseason acquisition has been one of manager Kevin Cash's top bullpen assets, working multiple frames when necessary and even recording three saves over four chances. Pagan now boasts an elite 0.47 ERA and 0.74 WHIP across 19.0 total innings this season and should continue seeing a relatively heavy workload given his near-perfect showing thus far.