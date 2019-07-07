Rays' Emilio Pagan: Earns fifth save
Pagan struck out two without allowing a hit or a walk through a scoreless inning to record his fifth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Yankees on Sunday.
Pagan had his fastball working, forcing five swinging strikes out of the 11 he threw in a spotless ninth inning. With Jose Alvarado on the injured list, Pagan could continue to get more save opportunities. Pagan has a 2-1 record with five saves and a 1.75 ERA through 33 appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...