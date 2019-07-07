Pagan struck out two without allowing a hit or a walk through a scoreless inning to record his fifth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Pagan had his fastball working, forcing five swinging strikes out of the 11 he threw in a spotless ninth inning. With Jose Alvarado on the injured list, Pagan could continue to get more save opportunities. Pagan has a 2-1 record with five saves and a 1.75 ERA through 33 appearances this season.