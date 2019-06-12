Rays' Emilio Pagan: Falters in defeat
Pagan (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits over two innings in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. He struck out two and was also charged with his second blown save of the season.
Pagan fell apart in the sixth inning, when he surrendered back-to-back home runs to Matt Olson and Khris Davis. The normally reliable reliever had only allowed three earned runs all season prior to Tuesday, and the pair of round trippers were the first he'd yielded in 2019. The hiccup boosted Pagan's ERA from 0.82 to a still impressive 1.50.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....