Pagan (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits over two innings in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. He struck out two and was also charged with his second blown save of the season.

Pagan fell apart in the sixth inning, when he surrendered back-to-back home runs to Matt Olson and Khris Davis. The normally reliable reliever had only allowed three earned runs all season prior to Tuesday, and the pair of round trippers were the first he'd yielded in 2019. The hiccup boosted Pagan's ERA from 0.82 to a still impressive 1.50.