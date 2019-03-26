The Rays optioned Pagan to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pagan was the Rays' final cut of spring training after he lost out on his bid for the last available spot in the bullpen, which went to Adam Kolarek. Manager Kevin Cash emphasized that Kolarek's left-handedness was the main impetus behind the roster decision, as it will afford the Rays more flexibility for matchup purposes late in games. Pagan will likely be among the first relievers called up from the minors when the Rays require further reinforcement in the relief ranks.

