Pagan struck out the lone batter he faced on the way to a save Sunday against the Orioles.

Pagan was called upon with two outs in the bottom of the ninth in a three-run ballgame, and he was able to fan Trey Mancini for the final out. The 28-year-old right-hander has now turned in three consecutive scoreless outings, improving his ERA to 1.69 over 37.1 innings this season.