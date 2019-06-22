Rays' Emilio Pagan: Nabs fourth save
Pagan recorded the final two outs Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the A's.
The right-hander got the call in a save situation with Diego Castillo having pitched the last two days and Jose Alvarado (personal) not yet ready to rejoin the team. Pagan hadn't picked up a save since April 27 prior to Friday, so while he remains a key late-inning arm for the Rays due to his 1.23 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB through 29.1 frames, he's at best third in the closer pecking order.
