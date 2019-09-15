Pagan struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 20th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Angels.

He's been very impressive since the beginning of August, converting 12 of 13 save chances with a 2.29 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 28:1 K:BB through 19.2 innings. Pagan's emergence as full-time closer has given the Rays' bullpen some structure and been a key factor in the team's push for a wild-card spot.