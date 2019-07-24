Rays' Emilio Pagan: Nails down seventh save
Pagan struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
After blowing his last two saves chances, Pagan was back on track in this one. The right-hander continues to pile up strikeouts, posting a 23:2 K:BB over his last 11.2 innings, but he's also served up four homers during that span -- making him a volatile source of saves for fantasy bullpens.
