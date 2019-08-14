Pagan earned the save against San Diego on Tuesday, striking out all four batters he faced on 17 pitches.

Pagan completely dominated the heart of the Padres lineup, tossing strikes on 13 of 17 pitches while whiffing each hitter who came up against him. After a rough July in which he blew three of seven save opportunities and registered a 4.38 ERA, Pagan has returned to his dominant ways in August, converting all five save chances while allowing only one run in 6.2 innings and racking up 12 strikeouts.