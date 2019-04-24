Pagan didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in the ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Royals.

Pagan notched his second save in as many days for the Rays and has appeared comfortable in the role, allowing no baserunners across his two innings of work. He maintained a three-run lead on each occasion, and with both Jose Alvardo and Diego Castillo shouldering heavy early-season workloads, it's likely that manager Kevin Cash opted for Pagan in relatively low-leverage save situations. Still, this is turning into a closing situation to monitor.