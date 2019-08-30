Rays' Emilio Pagan: Notches multiple-inning save
Pagan earned the save against Houston on Thursday, pitching 2.1 innings and giving up one run on two hits while striking out three.
Pagan entered with two outs and two Astros on base in the seventh inning with the Rays clinging to a one-run lead. He retired Jose Altuve to end the threat, then gave up a single run over the next two innings to pick up his 15th save. It was the seventh time Pagan has worked two or more innings this season, though Thursday was the first such appearance that resulted in a successful save. He may be looked to for more extended outings in September as long as Tampa Bay remains in the thick of the race for a wild card spot.
