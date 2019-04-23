Pagan worked a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Royals.

Jose Alvarado and Diego Castillo have both seen heavy workloads recently and been less than sharp, so Pagan got the call from manager Kevin Cash and got the job done. The right-hander has a 1.80 ERA and 4:1 K:BB through five innings since his promotion from Triple-A Durham, but it remains to be seen whether he'll have a regular place among the Rays' high-leverage relievers.