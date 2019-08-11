Pagan struck out two in a perfect inning, shutting the door on a 5-4 win over the Mariners on Saturday to earn his 11th save.

Pagan gave up a run against the Mariners in Friday's contest, but he kept things much cleaner to record his second save in as many days. The 28-year-old has a 2.02 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 68 strikeouts over 49 innings this season.