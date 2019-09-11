Pagan (4-2) was credited with the win in an extra-innings victory over the Rangers on Tuesday, firing a perfect 10th inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Pagan worked up to 20 pitches during the frame, and his ability to preserve the 3-3 tie he inherited paid off in the form of a victory when the Rays were able pull ahead in the next frame. Pagan now has six consecutive scoreless appearances and has allowed just one hit and one walk during those outings, recording six saves along with Tuesday's win in the process.