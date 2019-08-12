Pagan notched the save against Seattle on Sunday, retiring one batter in the 1-0 victory.

After Ryan Yarbrough dominated the Mariners for 8.2 innings, Pagan was brought in to retire Omar Narvaez and preserve the win. He induced a groundball on his second pitch to pick up his 12th save of the season. In his first stint as a closer, Pagan has converted 12 of 18 save opportunities while posting a 2.01 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 68:12 K:BB over 49.1 innings.