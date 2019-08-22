Pagan (3-2) allowed three runs on three hits and one strikeout during the ninth inning in a blown save against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Fortunately for Pagan, after he gave up a two-run lead, the Rays rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth and still won, giving Pagan the victory. Prior to Wednesday, Pagan had converted seven straight saves and allowed just one run in his last 10 innings. He has 13 saves with a 2.35 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 53.2 innings this season.