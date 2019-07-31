Pagan allowed three hits but recorded a four-out save with one strikeout during a 6-5 victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old yielded an infield single with inherited runners aboard in the eighth, but Pagan stranded the bases loaded. In the ninth, the Red Sox made things interesting with two outs, but again, Pagan stranded the go-ahead run in scoring position. While he does have six blown saves this season, Pagan has eight saves and seven holds as a member of the Rays' closers by committee. He also has a 2.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 44 innings this season.